Open Menu

242 Mn Children's Schooling Disrupted By Climate Shocks In 2024: UNICEF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 11:40 AM

242 mn children's schooling disrupted by climate shocks in 2024: UNICEF

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Extreme weather disrupted the schooling of about 242 million children in 85 countries last year -- roughly one in seven students, the UN children's agency reported Thursday, deploring what it said was an "overlooked" aspect of the climate crisis.

Heat waves had the biggest impact, the report showed, as UNICEF's executive director Catherine Russell warned children are "more vulnerable" to extreme weather.

"They heat up faster, they sweat less efficiently, and cool down more slowly than adults," she said in a statement.

"Children cannot concentrate in classrooms that offer no respite from sweltering heat, and they cannot get to school if the path is flooded, or if schools are washed away."

Human activity, including the unrestricted burning of fossil fuels over decades, has warmed the planet and changed weather patterns.

Global average temperatures hit record highs in 2024, and over the past few years they temporarily surpassed a critical 1.5 degrees Celsius warming threshold for the first time.

That has left the wet periods wetter and the dry periods dryer, intensifying heat and storms and making populations more vulnerable to disasters.

The 242 million figure is a "conservative estimate," the UNICEF report said, citing gaps in the data.

Students from kindergarten to high school saw classes suspended, vacations moved, reopenings delayed, timetables shifted and even schools damaged or destroyed over the year due to climatic shocks, the available data showed.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence ..

UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council

29 minutes ago
 SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 S ..

SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant

59 minutes ago
 653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN sa ..

653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says

2 hours ago
 Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest ..

Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025

2 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Tanay 8 Way crowned champion of UAE International ..

Tanay 8 Way crowned champion of UAE International Indoor Skydiving Championship

10 hours ago
 Joint UN vote scheduled for ICJ Judge replacement

Joint UN vote scheduled for ICJ Judge replacement

10 hours ago
 UAE finish second in 3rd stage of Tour Down Under ..

UAE finish second in 3rd stage of Tour Down Under in Melbourne

11 hours ago
 DP World's multi-currency stablecoin solution for ..

DP World's multi-currency stablecoin solution for efficient global trade settlem ..

11 hours ago
 UAE condemns Israeli attack on Jenin in West Bank

UAE condemns Israeli attack on Jenin in West Bank

12 hours ago

More Stories From World