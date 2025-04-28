Open Menu

243 Gates At Grand Mosque Ensure Smooth Flow, Worshipers’ Comfort

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 11:10 PM

The General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque oversees the management of 243 gates at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, ensuring smooth entry and exit procedures to maintain the safety and comfort of Umrah performers, visitors and worshipers

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the authority noted that the Grand Mosque features five main gates: King Abdulaziz Gate (No. 1), King Fahd Gate (No. 79), King Abdullah Gate (No. 100), Umrah Gate (No. 62), and Al-Fatah Gate (No. 45). Each of the main gates is distinguished by two minarets overhead.

The gates play a vital role in regulating the movement of worshippers, facilitating the safe and efficient flow of crowds and helping them perform their rituals with ease and comfort.

