243 Gates At Grand Mosque Ensure Smooth Flow, Worshipers’ Comfort
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 11:10 PM
The General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque oversees the management of 243 gates at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, ensuring smooth entry and exit procedures to maintain the safety and comfort of Umrah performers, visitors and worshipers
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque oversees the management of 243 gates at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, ensuring smooth entry and exit procedures to maintain the safety and comfort of Umrah performers, visitors and worshipers.
According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the authority noted that the Grand Mosque features five main gates: King Abdulaziz Gate (No. 1), King Fahd Gate (No. 79), King Abdullah Gate (No. 100), Umrah Gate (No. 62), and Al-Fatah Gate (No. 45). Each of the main gates is distinguished by two minarets overhead.
The gates play a vital role in regulating the movement of worshippers, facilitating the safe and efficient flow of crowds and helping them perform their rituals with ease and comfort.
Recent Stories
First Hajj flight to depart on April 29
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs
Tennis: Madrid Open ATP/WTA results -- collated
ACT Alliance lauds FBR for crackdown on Illegal trade
Stock markets diverge amid trade hopes, ahead of earnings
Man kills elder brother over domestic issue
Amazon set for launch of Starlink-rival satellites
Kisan Ittehad holds rally against India
Govt aims to empower youth financially through PMYP: Rana Mashhood
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill at least 40
Sovereign rights over rivers are non-negotiable: Senator Siddiqui warns India
FBR chief directs officials to bring transparency, increase revenue
More Stories From World
-
Amazon set for launch of Starlink-rival satellites9 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill at least 4030 minutes ago
-
243 gates at Grand Mosque ensure smooth flow, worshipers’ comfort2 minutes ago
-
Canada votes for new government to take on Trump1 hour ago
-
Ambassador Tirmizi opens Pakistan's pavilion at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 20252 hours ago
-
Ahsan meets Turkmen President; discusses strengthening bilateral ties2 hours ago
-
Massive blackout hits Spain and Portugal3 hours ago
-
Massive blackout hits Spain, Portugal, France4 hours ago
-
Massive blackout hits Spain, Portugal, France4 hours ago
-
Japan's Saigo wins playoff for LPGA Chevron title and first major win5 hours ago
-
W.House to name cities 'obstructing' anti-immigration agenda5 hours ago
-
Tennis: Madrid Open ATP/WTA results5 hours ago