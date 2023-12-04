Open Menu

24th China-EU Summit To Be Held In Beijing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2023 | 01:00 PM

24th China-EU Summit to be held in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) -- As agreed between China and the EU, the 24th China-EU Summit will be held in Beijing on Dec. 7, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Monday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, President Charles Michel and President Ursula von der Leyen will jointly chair the summit, said Hua.

Related Topics

China Beijing Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

1 day ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

2 days ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

2 days ago

More Stories From World