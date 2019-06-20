UrduPoint.com
25 Dead As Indian Bus Plunges Into Gorge

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:04 PM

25 dead as Indian bus plunges into gorge

At least 25 passengers were killed and 35 injured Thursday after their vehicle fell in a gorge in a mountainous region of India's northern Himachal Pradesh state, officials said

Shimla, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :At least 25 passengers were killed and 35 injured Thursday after their vehicle fell in a gorge in a mountainous region of India's northern Himachal Pradesh state, officials said.

The private bus was filled with more than 60 people, some of them sitting on the roof, when it plunged into a 150-metre (500-foot) deep gorge in Kullu district of the Himalayan state.

Kullu police chief Shalini Agnihotri told AFP that authorities launched a rescue operation immediatly and moved the injured to hospitals.

She said the toll could rise further.

