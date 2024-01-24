25 Dead In Central China Fire
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 08:35 PM
At least 25 people died Wednesday after a fire broke out at a store situated in the central Chinese province of Jiangxi, state media reported
"At 3:24 pm (0724 GMT) on January 24, a fire broke out on the below-ground level at a store... in Xinyu, Jiangxi," the country's state broadcaster CCTV reported.
"As of 6:40 pm (1040 GMT), 25 people had been killed in the accident, and other injured were being treated in the hospital," the report added, without specifying the precise cause of the fire.
Video footage released by CCTV showed several fire trucks and other emergency response vehicles lined up across the street from a row of businesses. It was not clear how many people were injured in the accident.
The incident comes just five days after a late-evening blaze at a school in central China's Henan province that killed some 13 persons.
pfc/sco
