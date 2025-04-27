25 Killed, 1,000 Injured In Huge Iran Port Blast
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Fires were still blazing on Sunday after a massive explosion tore through Iran's largest commercial port the day before, killing at least 25 people and leaving 1,000 others injured, according to state media.
The blast occurred Saturday at Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran, near the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of world oil output passes.
The port's customs office said in a statement carried by state television that the explosion probably resulted from a fire that broke out at the hazardous and chemical materials storage depot. A regional emergency official said several containers had exploded.
The New York Times quoted a person with ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss security matters, as saying that what exploded was sodium perchlorate -- a major ingredient in solid fuel for missiles.
Iranian state tv gave an updated toll on Sunday of 25 people killed and 1,000 injured, with thick black smoke still visible in live footage from the scene.
"The fire is under control but still not out," a state TV correspondent reported from the site around 20 hours after the blast.
Citing local emergency services, state TV reported that hundreds of casualties "have been transferred to nearby medical centres", while the provincial blood transfusion centre issued a call for donations.
