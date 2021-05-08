UrduPoint.com
25 Killed, 52 Wounded In Blast Near Afghan School: Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 15 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 08:16 PM

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :A blast outside a school in the Afghan capital on Saturday killed at least 25 people and wounded another 52 including students, the interior ministry said.

"Sadly, 25 martyrs and 52 wounded people have been evacuated to hospitals from the site," ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told reporters.

The blast in the west Kabul district of Dasht-e-Barchi occurred as residents were out for shopping ahead of Eid-al-Fitr next week that marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting.

