25 killed as Israel launches attacks in Eastern Syria

Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes in eastern Syria on Wednesday, killing at least 25 people, according to Syrian and Iraqi sources

SYRIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes in eastern Syria on Wednesday, killing at least 25 people, according to Syrian and Iraqi sources.

Local sources told Anadolu Agency that Israeli airstrikes targeted a number of locations where pro-Iran Shia factions Deir ez-Zor.

Earlier on Wednesday the state-run SANA news agency, citing a military source, said the attacks targeted the city of Deir ez-Zor and Al-Bukamal district in southeastern Syria near the Iraqi border. The agency gave no further details about the targets or casualties.

An Iraqi military source also said the Israeli attacks targeted positions of Syrian regime forces and pro-Iranian militias along the borderline between Syria and Iraq.

The source said 13 people were killed and dozens injured in the attacks. There was no comment from the Syrian army on the attacks.Last month, the Israeli army said it had attacked 50 targets across Syria in 2020. Israeli warplanes often carry out airstrikes in eastern Syria, where pro-Iran groups have a military presence in the area.