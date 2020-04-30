Twenty-five people have died and 51 were injured in clashes in the northeast of the perennially unstable Central African Republic, the communications minister said Thursday

Bangui, Central African Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Twenty-five people have died and 51 were injured in clashes in the northeast of the perennially unstable Central African Republic, the communications minister said Thursday.

Fighting between armed groups in Ndele led to the deaths of 21 civilians, Ange-Maxime Kazigui said, without giving details. Humanitarian workers, however, said that members of the Popular Front for car's Rebirth (FPRC) had clashed in Ndele on Wednesday.