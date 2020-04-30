UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25 Killed In Clashes In C.African Republic's Northeast

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 09:22 PM

25 killed in clashes in C.African Republic's northeast

Twenty-five people have died and 51 were injured in clashes in the northeast of the perennially unstable Central African Republic, the communications minister said Thursday

Bangui, Central African Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Twenty-five people have died and 51 were injured in clashes in the northeast of the perennially unstable Central African Republic, the communications minister said Thursday.

Fighting between armed groups in Ndele led to the deaths of 21 civilians, Ange-Maxime Kazigui said, without giving details. Humanitarian workers, however, said that members of the Popular Front for car's Rebirth (FPRC) had clashed in Ndele on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Injured Car Died Ndele Central African Republic

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 27,000 additional COV ..

23 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi, Indian Minister of Culture discuss ..

53 minutes ago

Construction companies allowed to build houses for ..

53 minutes ago

MOCCAE to commence annual ban on fishing of pelagi ..

1 hour ago

Sindh University organizes webinar on social media ..

6 seconds ago

US Intel Community Emphasizes COVID-19 Virus 'Not ..

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.