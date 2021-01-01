UrduPoint.com
25 Killed In East DR Congo, ADF Militia Blamed: Officials

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 03:02 PM

25 killed in east DR Congo, ADF militia blamed: officials

At least 25 civilians have been killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo's troubled east, local officials said Friday, blaming the attack on the notorious ADF militia

Beni (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :At least 25 civilians have been killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo's troubled east, local officials said Friday, blaming the attack on the notorious ADF militia.

The army was chasing ADF fighters on Thursday when they found the bodies of 25 civilians, who had been "taken by surprise in their fields on New Year's Eve," Donat Kibuana, the administrator of the Beni territory, told AFP.

The ADF is one of more than 100 militias that plague the eastern provinces of the vast country and has been blamed for the deaths of hundreds of civilians over the past year.

