UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25 Malian Servicemen Killed As Militants Defeated On Border With Burkina Faso - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:00 AM

25 Malian Servicemen Killed as Militants Defeated on Border With Burkina Faso - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) At least 25 Malian military servicemen were killed and several were injured in clashes with militants close to the border with Burkina Faso, the Malian government has announced.

"In the ranks of the FAMa [Malian armed forces] the provisional report shows twenty-five (25) dead, four (04) wounded, evacuated by FAMa aircraft," the Malian Communications Ministry said in an official statement on Monday.

According to the release, militants attacked two military posts, at Boulkessi and Mondoro, which is near the border with Burkina Faso, on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Boulkessi post was recaptured by FAMa.

According to the Malian Communications Ministry, at least 15 militants were killed and five vehicles were destroyed by air strikes carried out to recapture the Boulkessi post.

Mali and Burkina Faso forces have launched a joint military operation in order to "neutralize" the militants, the Malian Communications Ministry said.

In August 2014, Operation Barkhane was launched by France, Mali, Burkina Faso and a number of other regional countries to combat various militant groups active in the Sahel region in Africa.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Dead Militants France Vehicles Mali Burkina Faso August Border Post Government

Recent Stories

UAE wins ICAO membership for fifth consecutive tim ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Tonga discuss fostering ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

4 hours ago

Ineos among 11 teams to file UCI complaint

4 hours ago

Global stocks turn lower on US manufacturing surve ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits 3D-printed homes construction ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.