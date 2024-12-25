Open Menu

25 Survivors From Plane Crash In Kazakhstan: Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 02:00 PM

25 survivors from plane crash in Kazakhstan: ministry

Astana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Kazakhstan's emergency situation ministry on Wednesday said 25 people had survived the crash of a passenger jet with 67 people on board in the west of the country.

"According to preliminary information, there are 25 survivors of whom 22 have been hospitalised," the ministry said on Telegram. Health officials earlier said 14 survivors had been hospitalised.

