ONDJIVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Nearly 2,500 peasant families in Angola's southern Cunene province have been inserted into fields school implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), an officer said Saturday.

Speaking to the press on the occasion of World Food Day, marked on Oct. 16, Humberto Alves, coordinator of FAO projects in Cunene said that FAO has implemented in the last 10 months 74 field schools in the province.

Alves said the implementation of field schools is part of the Project for Strengthening Resilience and Food and Nutrition Security (FRESAN), which aims to alleviate food shortages in the population of the southern Angola region severely affected by drought.

The 6.6 million Euros project is extended to the neighboring provinces of Huila and Namibe, FAO officer said.

He indicated that the program, which will last for four years, is expected to reach more than 18, 000 direct beneficiaries in Cunene.

Alves underlined that with this action FAO is supporting the Angolan government in its program to fight hunger and reduce poverty within the communities.