UrduPoint.com

2,500 Peasant Families Involved In FAO Fields Schools In Angola's Cunene Province

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:34 PM

2,500 peasant families involved in FAO fields schools in Angola's Cunene province

Nearly 2,500 peasant families in Angola's southern Cunene province have been inserted into fields school implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), an officer said Saturday

ONDJIVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Nearly 2,500 peasant families in Angola's southern Cunene province have been inserted into fields school implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), an officer said Saturday.

Speaking to the press on the occasion of World Food Day, marked on Oct. 16, Humberto Alves, coordinator of FAO projects in Cunene said that FAO has implemented in the last 10 months 74 field schools in the province.

Alves said the implementation of field schools is part of the Project for Strengthening Resilience and Food and Nutrition Security (FRESAN), which aims to alleviate food shortages in the population of the southern Angola region severely affected by drought.

The 6.6 million Euros project is extended to the neighboring provinces of Huila and Namibe, FAO officer said.

He indicated that the program, which will last for four years, is expected to reach more than 18, 000 direct beneficiaries in Cunene.

Alves underlined that with this action FAO is supporting the Angolan government in its program to fight hunger and reduce poverty within the communities.

Related Topics

World Agriculture Drought Namibe Angola Government Million

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with ambassadors of France, Aus ..

7 minutes ago
 Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) to be celebrated with rel ..

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) to be celebrated with religious zeal; 7000 cops to be d ..

39 seconds ago
 SACM calls on CM Buzdar

SACM calls on CM Buzdar

41 seconds ago
 EU Countries Lack Tools to Combat Migration Flow F ..

EU Countries Lack Tools to Combat Migration Flow From Belarus - Lithuania

42 seconds ago
 PTI puts country on track of progress, development ..

PTI puts country on track of progress, development: Shaukat

44 seconds ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka to bowl first in mat ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka to bowl first in match with in-form Namibia

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.