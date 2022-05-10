254 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in the past week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TRIPOLI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Tuesday that 254 illegal migrants were returned to Libya after being rescued off the coast last week.

"During May 1-7, a total of 254 migrants were intercepted at sea and returned to Libya," IOM said in a statement.

So far in 2022, as many as 4,715 illegal migrants have been rescued and returned to Libya, including 438 women and 188 minors, IOM added.

IOM also said that 114 illegal migrants died and 436 others went missing on the Central Mediterranean route in 2022.

Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making the North African country a preferred point of departure for illegal migrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores.