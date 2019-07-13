UrduPoint.com
26 Dead, 56 Injured In Attack On Somali Hotel: Official

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 02:02 PM

26 dead, 56 injured in attack on Somali hotel: official

At least 26 people, including many foreigners, were killed and 56 injured in a suicide bomb and gun attack claimed by Al-Shabaab militants on a popular hotel in southern Somalia, a top regional official said Saturday

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :At least 26 people, including many foreigners, were killed and 56 injured in a suicide bomb and gun attack claimed by Al-Shabaab militants on a popular hotel in southern Somalia, a top regional official said Saturday.

"Twenty-six people were killed in the attack and fifty-six others wounded, among those killed are... foreign nationals three Kenyans, one Canadian, one British, two Americans, and three Tanzanians. There are also two wounded Chinese citizens," regional president Ahmed Mohamed islam told a news conference.

