26 Dead As Israel, Gaza Militants Trade Fire For Third Day

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Israel and Gaza fighters traded more heavy fire Thursday, the third day of the worst escalation of violence in months that has killed 26 people in the blockaded Palestinian enclave

Air strikes by the Israeli army since Tuesday have killed fighters as well as civilians, including several children, said officials in the crowded coastal territory.

Cairo mediated in efforts toward a truce between Israel and the Islamic Jihad group, while France, Germany, Jordan and Egypt called for an end to the violence.

"The bloodletting must end now," said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock after hosting her three counterparts for talks in Berlin.

The fighters in the Gaza Strip have fired more than 550 rockets at Israel, causing no casualties so far, the Israeli military said.

Of these, over 440 rockets made it over the border and at least 154 were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defence system, while one in five fell inside Gaza, it said.

Shops in Gaza were shuttered and the streets largely abandoned as Israeli military aircraft circled over the territory where several buildings lay in ruins.

Islamic Jihad confirmed it has lost five military leaders in strikes in recent days, including Ahmed Abu-Deka.

Abu Deka was the deputy of Ali Ghali, the commander of a rocket launch unit killed by Israel earlier on Thursday.

The Gaza health ministry said a man had been killed in southern Gaza, with the Islamic Jihad confirming it was Abu Deka.

