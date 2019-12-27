UrduPoint.com
26 Die Of Alcohol Intoxication In Mongolia Capital

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 03:51 PM

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :A total of 26 people have died of alcohol intoxication in Ulan Bator since the beginning of this month, local authorities said Friday.

"In December, alcohol consumption in Ulan Bator increases dramatically due to New Year parties.

Causes of these deaths are directly related to celebrations of (the) New Year," Lkhamaa Amarmurum, head of the prevention division of the city's police department, said at a press conference.

Police in Ulan Bator have been on a high state of readiness throughout this month, Amarmurun said, adding that 23 people have been frozen to death in the capital since December.

In this month, many public and private organizations in Mongolia hold parties with plenty of food and alcoholic drinks in restaurants, night clubs and bars to welcome New Year.

