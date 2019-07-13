26 killed in deadly Somalia hotel siege

(@FahadShabbir)

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Twenty-six people were killed and 56 injured in a 12-hour attack by Al-Shabaab jihadists on a popular hotel that ended early Saturday in the southern Somali port city of Kismayo.

A suicide bomber rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into the Medina hotel on Friday before several heavily armed gunmen forced their way inside, shooting as they went, authorities said.

It was the largest coordinated attack by the Shabaab in Kismayo since 2012 when it lost control of the city.