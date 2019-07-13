UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

26 Killed In Deadly Somalia Hotel Siege

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 10:41 PM

26 killed in deadly Somalia hotel siege

Twenty-six people were killed and 56 injured in a 12-hour attack by Al-Shabaab jihadists on a popular hotel that ended early Saturday in the southern Somali port city of Kismayo

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Twenty-six people were killed and 56 injured in a 12-hour attack by Al-Shabaab jihadists on a popular hotel that ended early Saturday in the southern Somali port city of Kismayo.

A suicide bomber rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into the Medina hotel on Friday before several heavily armed gunmen forced their way inside, shooting as they went, authorities said.

It was the largest coordinated attack by the Shabaab in Kismayo since 2012 when it lost control of the city.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Hotel Vehicle Suicide Medina

Recent Stories

Cycling: Tour de France stage 8 results

3 minutes ago

Business community lauds govt taxation measures

3 minutes ago

People faces problems due to traders strike in KP

3 minutes ago

Williamson wants World Cup 'underdogs' New Zealand ..

4 minutes ago

France detains 21 after African migrants occupy Pa ..

10 minutes ago

AJK President calls for launching disaster reducti ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.