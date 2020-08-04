2.6 mln Kazakh schoolchildren to study at home for fall semester

(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Up to 2.6 million children in Kazakhstan will be teleschooled for the upcoming academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country's education minister said Tuesday.

"By Sept. 1, more than 500,000 children will be provided with computers," Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov said, adding that 24,000 teachers will have access to computers from their schools.

Authorities have also begun the preparation of 6,000 video lessons, the minister said.

Most university courses will be presented in a remote format, with 70 percent of subjects to be taught online, Aimagambetov said.

As of Tuesday, Kazakhstan has reported 93,820 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,058 deaths.

The central Asian country has extended its coronavirus lockdown till mid-August, when restrictions will be eased gradually.