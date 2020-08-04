UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2.6 Mln Kazakh Schoolchildren To Study At Home For Fall Semester

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 08:46 PM

2.6 mln Kazakh schoolchildren to study at home for fall semester

Up to 2.6 million children in Kazakhstan will be teleschooled for the upcoming academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country's education minister said Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Up to 2.6 million children in Kazakhstan will be teleschooled for the upcoming academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country's education minister said Tuesday.

"By Sept. 1, more than 500,000 children will be provided with computers," Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov said, adding that 24,000 teachers will have access to computers from their schools.

Authorities have also begun the preparation of 6,000 video lessons, the minister said.

Most university courses will be presented in a remote format, with 70 percent of subjects to be taught online, Aimagambetov said.

As of Tuesday, Kazakhstan has reported 93,820 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,058 deaths.

The central Asian country has extended its coronavirus lockdown till mid-August, when restrictions will be eased gradually.

Related Topics

Education Kazakhstan From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa University launches Sustainable Aviation F ..

20 minutes ago

Yas Waterworld officially opens its doors to all g ..

20 minutes ago

SEC issues decision forming SDHR Higher Committee

2 hours ago

ADJA organises seminar on amendments to regulation ..

2 hours ago

France "highly likely" to face second wave of COVI ..

3 minutes ago

Italy Begins Boarding Newly-Arrived Migrants Onto ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.