26 Nigerian Generals Covid-19 Positive: Army

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 12:39 PM

26 Nigerian generals Covid-19 positive: army

At least 26 Nigerian generals have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after they attended a conference in the nation's capital and one has died, the army said

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :At least 26 Nigerian generals have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after they attended a conference in the nation's capital and one has died, the army said.

Testing was ordered following the death of major-general John Irefin during the 2020 Chief of Army staff Annual conference in Abuja last week.

"The Chief of Army Staff directed the immediate suspension of the conference and all participants were directed to move into self-isolation," said an army statement late Sunday.

"Comprehensive testing of all participants commenced immediately," it added.

By Sunday, a total of 417 personnel had been tested with 26 confirmed positive cases.

All who attended the conference had gone into self-isolation, while those who tested positive started medical treatment.

