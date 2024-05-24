Open Menu

26th Hortiflorexpo China Opens In Beijing

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 11:40 AM

26th Hortiflorexpo China opens in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Nearly 700 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions including China, Netherlands, Germany, South Korea, Italy, Sri Lanka, Spain, Poland, America, and an expected number of 60,000 visitors in total are gathering at this blooming event.

At this year's expo, more than 500 new flower and plant varieties are being displayed. State-of-the-art fertilizers, greenhouse equipment, gardening tools, etc. are also being exhibited, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

Scale production, intelligentization, and reducing cost while increasing efficiency are enterprises three core needs at present. Increasingly more horticulture companies in China are using advanced greenhouse control system, automatic irrigation equipment, intelligent fertilization system, etc.

to improve the growth speed and quality of flowers and then minimize labor costs and management difficulties.

Experts and enterprise representatives are sharing future prospects of greenhouse gardening industry via use of artificial intelligence, internet of things, etc.

It's learned that from May 23 to 25, a variety of seminars, flower arrangement shows, salons will also be held at the expo.

Data indicates that in 2023, China's flower imports reached nearly $272 million, with an increase of 15.95% year-on-year, showcasing boundless market potential. Specifically, bulbs and fresh cut flowers accounts for more than 80% of the total.

