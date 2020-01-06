UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

27 Civilian Massacred In Syria's Raqqah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 08:25 PM

27 civilian massacred in Syria's Raqqah

At least 27 civilians have been found dead in Syria's Raqqah province, local sources said on Monday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :At least 27 civilians have been found dead in Syria's Raqqah province, local sources said on Monday. According to the sources, the victims, who were local sheep herders, were beheaded and left in Madan and Sapha districts.

The whereabouts of ten more people was still unknown, the sources said.

The incident coincided with the passage of a convoy of Iran-backed terrorist groups who were en route to Raqqah to provide military support to the Bashar al-Assad regime's forces.

For its part, Raqqah is Being Slaughtered Silently, a local news network, shared on its Twitter account a video of the victims and identified 21 of them.

The civil war in Syria began in early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on protestors with unexpected ferocity, which led to hundreds of thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions.

Related Topics

Dead Terrorist Syria Twitter Million

Recent Stories

Zong conducts the first 5G video call of Pakistan

27 minutes ago

Advanced Sciences Minister visits &#039;Cyber Skil ..

45 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves 5-year multi-entry tourist vi ..

1 hour ago

King Salman receives Foreign Ministers of Red Sea, ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy discusses economic cooperation ..

1 hour ago

FTA discusses land transport cooperation with Kaza ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.