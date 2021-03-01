27 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Sunday saw a total of 27 COVID-19 patients newly discharged from hospitals following recovery on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Monday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Sunday saw a total of 27 COVID-19 patients newly discharged from hospitals following recovery on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Monday.

There were 210 confirmed cases still being treated, including one in severe condition, the commission said in a daily report.

As of Sunday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 89,912 confirmed COVID-19 cases, among whom 85,066 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,636 died of the disease.