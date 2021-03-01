UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

27 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals On Chinese Mainland

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 01:07 PM

27 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Sunday saw a total of 27 COVID-19 patients newly discharged from hospitals following recovery on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Monday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Sunday saw a total of 27 COVID-19 patients newly discharged from hospitals following recovery on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Monday.

There were 210 confirmed cases still being treated, including one in severe condition, the commission said in a daily report.

As of Sunday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 89,912 confirmed COVID-19 cases, among whom 85,066 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,636 died of the disease.

Related Topics

China Died Sunday From

Recent Stories

Prince Harry 'worried about history repeating itse ..

3 minutes ago

China's Heilongjiang clears all COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

Netanyahu Says Iran Stands Behind Thursday Attack ..

3 minutes ago

Woman shot dead near HMC

3 minutes ago

Peaceful struggle imperative for restoration of ou ..

7 minutes ago

DC Khairpur for strict action against profiteers, ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.