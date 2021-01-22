UrduPoint.com
27 COVID-19 Patients Newly Discharged From Hospitals On Chinese Mainland

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Twenty-seven COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Thursday, the National Health Commission said in a daily report Friday.

There were 1,674 confirmed cases still being treated, including 80 in severe conditions, the report showed.

As of Thursday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 88,804 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of whom 82,495 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 4,635 died of the disease.

