27 dead in Delhi fire: Indian emergency services

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Twenty-seven people died and dozens more were injured in a massive fire in a building in the Indian capital New Delhi on Friday, emergency services said.

"The fire has been put out now. The total number of dead is 27. Search operation is on," a fire department official told AFP.

More than 40 people sustained burns and have been hospitalised, media reports said.

Around 60 to 70 people have been rescued from the building, local media quoted police as saying.

The large fire broke out at a four-storey commercial building in west Delhi in the late afternoon.

Fires are common in India due to poor building practices and a lack of adherence to safety regulations.