27 Face Disciplinary Or Criminal Charges For Deadly Ultramarathon Race In China

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 04:04 PM

27 face disciplinary or criminal charges for deadly ultramarathon race in China

Twenty-seven people including several municipal government officials face disciplinary punishment or criminal charges after being held responsible for a deadly ultramarathon race last month in which 21 runners died, local authorities announced here on Friday

Twenty-seven people including several municipal government officials face disciplinary punishment or criminal charges after being held responsible for a deadly ultramarathon race last month in which 21 runners died, local authorities announced here on Friday.

A 100-kilometer cross-country mountain race in the northwestern province of Gansu turned deadly on May 22 as freezing rains, high winds and hails raked the competitors.

A 100-kilometer cross-country mountain race in the northwestern province of Gansu turned deadly on May 22 as freezing rains, high winds and hails raked the competitors.

"Non-standard and unprofessional event operations led to the accident," read the investigation report announced at a press conference Friday afternoon.

Baiyin party secretary Su Jun and Baiyin mayor Zhang Xuchen are among those who have been given disciplinary punishment. Zhang Wenling was sacked as the magistrate of the Jingtai County, while Jingtai party secretary Li Zuobi, who has died after the accident, was exempt from punishment.

