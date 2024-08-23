27 Indian Tourists Killed In Nepal Bus Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 07:48 PM
A bus carrying Indian tourists plunged off a Nepali highway and into a river on Friday, killing 27 people and injuring another 16
Kathmandu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) A bus carrying Indian tourists plunged off a Nepali highway and into a river on Friday, killing 27 people and injuring another 16.
The bus was travelling from the tourist city of Pokhara to the capital Kathmandu when the accident happened around noon in the central district of Tanahun.
"Out of 43, in total 27 people have died," Tanahun district official Janardan Gautam told AFP.
Rescuers struggled against the raging Marsyangdi River to pull passengers out of the water.
Another 16 injured passengers were airlifted by military helicopter to Kathmandu for treatment.
Authorities said that all the people who boarded the bus were Indian citizens who had stayed in Pokhara the night before and were heading to Kathmandu.
"Among the dead, 26 bodies are currently in a local hospital and will be sent to Pokhara after all proceedings," Gautam said.
One person died while undergoing treatment in Bharatpur hospital.
"We were focused on the rescue today, we will now investigate the incident," Gautam added.
