27 Injured In Clashes Amid Parliament's Discussion Over 2020 Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:51 PM

At least 27 people were injured in Beirut's downtown on Monday in heavy clashes between the Lebanese army, security forces and protesters who attempted to prevent the parliament from convening to discuss the 2020 budget, MTV local TV channel reported

BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :At least 27 people were injured in Beirut's downtown on Monday in heavy clashes between the Lebanese army, security forces and protesters who attempted to prevent the parliament from convening to discuss the 2020 budget, MTV local tv channel reported.

Protesters destroyed wire fences that are placed around the parliament to break into the area while throwing stones at security forces and the Lebanese army.

Meanwhile, tough security measures were enforced in the area surrounding Nejmeh Square in the location of the parliament while all roads leading to Beirut's downtown were blocked.

However, the minimum number of parliament members needed to discuss the budget was reached despite of difficulties.

Some opposing political parties, such as Kataeb Party and Lebanese forces, announced earlier that they won't participate in the meeting because the government has not got the vote of confidence by the parliament yet.

The parliament is supposed to discuss and endorse the 2020 budget in an attempt to begin with tough measures aimed at reducing the budget deficit and dealing with the hovering public debt and the deteriorating economy and public finance.

However, civil society protesters believe that this government will not be able to save the country from further deterioration because it was appointed by the same political parties.

Protesters have been calling for a government completely independent from the current ruling political class.

