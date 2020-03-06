UrduPoint.com
27 Killed In Attack On Afghan Political Rally: Officials

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 05:02 PM

At least 27 people were killed in an attack on a political rally in Kabul on Friday, officials said, in the deadliest assault in Afghanistan since the US signed a withdrawal deal with the Taliban

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :At least 27 people were killed in an attack on a political rally in Kabul on Friday, officials said, in the deadliest assault in Afghanistan since the US signed a withdrawal deal with the Taliban.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said women and children were among the dead with an additional 29 wounded, adding that "special forces units are carrying out clearance operations against the attackers".

"The figures will change," he said.

Nizamuddin Jalil, a health ministry official, gave a slightly higher toll, saying 29 people had been killed and 30 others wounded.

The Taliban immediately denied responsibility for the assault, which occurred at the commemoration ceremony for Abdul Ali Mazari, a politician from the Hazara ethnic group.

An Islamic State group-claimed attack on the same ceremony last year saw a barrage of mortar fire kill at least 11 people.

Rahimi had earlier said that gunfire had erupted from a construction site near the ceremony in the city's west.

Photos on social media showed several dead bodies being collected after the attack.

President Ashraf Ghani condemned the massacre, calling it a "crime against humanity".

The ceremony was attended by many of the country's political elite, including Afghanistan's chief executive Abdullah Abdullah.

The interior ministry later confirmed to reporters that "all the high-ranking officials were safely evacuated from the scene".

"We left the ceremony following the gunfire, and a number of people were wounded, but I do not have any reports of martyred people for now," Hazara leader Mohammad Mohaqiq told Tolo news.

