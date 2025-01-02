Open Menu

27 Migrants Die Off Tunisia, 83 Rescued, In Shipwrecks: Civil Defence

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 04:50 PM

27 migrants die off Tunisia, 83 rescued, in shipwrecks: civil defence

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Twenty-seven migrants, including women and children, died after two boats capsized off central Tunisia, with 83 people rescued, a civil defence official told AFP on Thursday.

The rescued and dead passengers, who were found off the Kerkennah Islands off central Tunisia, were aiming to reach Europe and were all from sub-Saharan African countries, said Zied Sdiri, head of civil defence in the city of Sfax.

Searches were still underway for other possible missing passengers, according to the Tunisian National Guard, which oversees the coastguard.

Tunisia is a key departure point for irregular migrants seeking to reach Europe with Italy, whose island of Lampedusa is only 150 kilometres (90 miles) from Tunisia, often their first port of call.

Each year, tens of thousands of people attempt the perilous Mediterranean crossing, which has seen a spate of recent shipwrecks, with the dangers exacerbated by bad weather.

On December 18, at least 20 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa died in a shipwreck off the city of Sfax, with five others missing.

