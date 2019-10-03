27 new projects to be launched under CPEC this year: Chinese Scholar

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) construction has entered the second stage, focusing on industrial-agricultural cooperation, Gwadar Port construction and socio-economic development, of which 27 new projects will be launched within this year.

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) construction has entered the second stage, focusing on industrial-agricultural cooperation, Gwadar Port construction and socio-economic development, of which 27 new projects will be launched within this year.

"In the new stage, the scope of corridor construction will continue to expand and the pace will continue to accelerate. Through full consultation between the two sides, China will actively help Pakistan carry out projects in the field of people's livelihood," Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law writes in an article published by China Economic Net.

He said the successful CPEC development has made governments and enterprises in many countries, see great potential in investment value. Therefore, recently, enterprises from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, as well as major investment countries in the world such as China, the United States, Germany, Japan, South Korea and Singapore, have sent delegations to Pakistan for feasibility studies, and are actively considering large-scale investment in Pakistan's industrial parks.

With the completion and operation of more and more projects in the CPEC, social and economic benefits have started to emerge. On the one hand, the tax revenue of the Pakistani government is increasing, the long-standing financial difficulties are gradually alleviated, and on the other hand, more and more tangible benefits are brought to the Pakistani people, Cheng Xizhong, also a senior fellow at Chahar Institute opined.

He said China has invested tremendously in the construction of the CPEC.

China sincerely helps Pakistan to develop. The Pakistani people not only express their gratitude from the bottom of their hearts, but also cherish the friendship and cooperation between the two countries, he added.

Pakistan government and people have recognized that the construction of the CPEC is making Pakistan enter the fast track of development and Pakistan is now faced with unprecedented development opportunities, he added.

On the latest progress of the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative, he said the construction of the CPEC is progressing smoothly. 22 projects with a total investment of US$ 19 billion in the first phase, have been completed or are close to completion.

This has alleviated Pakistan's energy shortage and partially built transportation infrastructure, thus laying a good foundation for Pakistan`s future comprehensive social-economic development, he added.

China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners. They have always trusted, understood and supported each other. The friendship between the two countries is unbreakable.

The construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC) has yielded fruitful results, produced positive social and economic benefits, and effectively promoted Pakistan's national development and improved people's livelihood.

The friendly cooperation between China and Pakistan is not only in the common interest of the two countries, but also conducive to maintaining international peace, stability, fairness and justice.

China is willing to work with Pakistan to promote the continuous development of the CPEC and build a closer community of shared future in the new era, he concluded.