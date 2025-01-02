Open Menu

27 Sub-Saharan African Migrants Die Off Tunisia’s Eastern Coast

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 06:30 PM

TUNIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Tunisian authorities retrieved the bodies of 27 irregular migrants after their boat capsized off the country’s eastern coast, a health official said on Thursday.

Hatem Al-Sharif, regional health director of Sfax province, said 25 other migrants were rescued after their boat sank off the coast of Kerkennah Islands on Wednesday.

He said the boat was carrying irregular sub-Saharan African migrants.

On Monday, Tunisian authorities said two bodies were recovered and 17 others rescued after their makeshift boat broke down off the country’s northern coast.

According to the National Guard, Tunisian authorities retrieved the bodies of 462 migrants between January and May 2024, down from 714 in the same period in 2023.

During the same period, 30,281 migrants were rescued in 2024, up from 21,652 the previous year.

Facing increasing economic and political crises, Tunisia has become a key departure point for irregular migrants to Europe. Nearly every week, Tunisian authorities announce thwarting migration attempts.

In September 2023, the European Commission pledged €127 million ($132 million) in aid to Tunisia as part of a memorandum of understanding to address migration and other issues.

