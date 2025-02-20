270 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza Strip
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 01:40 PM
Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A total of 270 humanitarian and relief aid trucks, including 20 fuel trucks, entered the Gaza Strip.
According to the middle East news Agency, these trucks entered through the Al-Awja and Karam Abu Salem land crossings southeast of the Gaza Strip.
