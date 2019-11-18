UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

28 Arrests After Greek Annual Anti-junta Demo

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 01:12 PM

28 arrests after Greek annual anti-junta demo

Greek police said they have arrested 28 people for violence that followed a large demonstration in Athens to mark the anniversary of a 1973 anti-junta uprising

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Greek police said they have arrested 28 people for violence that followed a large demonstration in Athens to mark the anniversary of a 1973 anti-junta uprising.

"In some cases, groups of persons attempted to carry out unlawful action and attacked police forces," the police said in a statement late on Sunday.

Most of the incidents occurred in the bohemian Athens district of Exarchia, where police forces were also accused of unprovoked aggression.

A woman said she was struck on the head while standing in the street, and a journalist said he was also hit after filming one of the attacks.

Separately, several youths were arrested after Molotov firebombs and stones were found on a roof, in an apparent plan to ambush riot police passing below.

Over 30,000 Greeks demonstrated in Athens and other major cities under a heavy police presence Sunday to mark the anniversary of a 1973 anti-junta uprising, the first since the election of the new conservative government.

The protest, one of the largest, was heavily influenced by opposition to the four-month administration of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, elected in July on a pledge to strengthen law and order.

The anti-junta demonstration is a treasured anniversary for many Greeks.

At least 24 people were killed in the 1973 crackdown, an event generally considered to have broken the junta's grip on power and helped the restoration of democracy.

The annual event traditionally ends in front of the American embassy, which was ringed with police vans Sunday, as the fervently anti-Communist dictators enjoyed backing from Washington at the time.

On Wednesday, in a move seen as directed against the demonstration, the government secured parliamentary approval of a law applying harsher penalties for public violence.

Throwing a Molotov cocktail -- a fairly frequent occurrence at demonstrations in Greece -- is now punishable by up to 10 years in prison, up from five years previously.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Law And Order Washington Democracy Athens Greece July Women Sunday Event From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed suffe ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

12 minutes ago

Bahria University Islamabad Campus holds 22nd Conv ..

19 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes UN Fourth Committee’s Consensus and ..

19 minutes ago

Petition against JUI-F's Plan-B: LHC seeks reply f ..

23 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Deny Raid on Polytechnic Universi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.