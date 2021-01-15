UrduPoint.com
28 COVID-19 Patients Newly Discharged From Hospitals On Chinese Mainland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 01:35 PM

28 COVID-19 patients newly discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Twenty-eight COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Thursday, the National Health Commission said in a daily report Friday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Twenty-eight COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Thursday, the National Health Commission said in a daily report Friday.

There were 1,001 confirmed cases still being treated, including 26 in severe conditions, the report showed.

As of Thursday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 87,988 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of whom 82,352 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,635 died of the disease.

