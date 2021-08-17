UrduPoint.com

2.8 Mln Libyans Sign Up To Vote But Polls Far From Sure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 09:04 PM

2.8 mln Libyans sign up to vote but polls far from sure

Libya's elections commission on Tuesday closed its online voter registration portal ahead of national polls set for December, but beset by growing doubts despite a months-long pause in fighting

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Libya's elections commission on Tuesday closed its online voter registration portal ahead of national polls set for December, but beset by growing doubts despite a months-long pause in fighting.

Commission head Imad al-Sayeh told journalists in Tripoli that some 2.83 million people in the North African country had signed up to vote, and invited citizens overseas to register from Wednesday onwards.

Libya, home to some seven million people, has made tentative steps since last summer towards ending a decade of violent fragmentation initially sparked by the overthrow of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

A UN-brokered ceasefire signed in October between warring eastern and western camps has largely held.

Parallel political negotiations have installed a transitional government tasked with leading the country towards national elections set for December 24.

But despite months of relative peace, Libyans remain at odds over when the elections should be held, which elections, and on what legal basis.

Libya has been without a constitution since Kadhafi scrapped it in 1969.

The 75 delegates selected by the United Nations to guide the political transition have yet to agree on a constitutional basis for the December polls.

Last week at a virtual meeting they again failed to reach a compromise despite pressure from the UN.

Sayeh said Tuesday that the commission was waiting for a new electoral law to be passed in order for candidates to begin signing up.

Related Topics

United Nations Vote Guide Tripoli October December Dictator From Government Million

Recent Stories

Some 10,000 Afghan Troops on Way to Panjshir to Jo ..

Some 10,000 Afghan Troops on Way to Panjshir to Join Resistance Against Taliban

2 minutes ago
 Canada Has No Plans to Recognize Taliban as 'Gover ..

Canada Has No Plans to Recognize Taliban as 'Government of Afghanistan' - Trudea ..

2 minutes ago
 Former US Drug Firm Executive Faces Charges Over S ..

Former US Drug Firm Executive Faces Charges Over Stock Trades Prior to Merger - ..

3 minutes ago
 Afghanistan Managed to Kick Occupiers Out After Se ..

Afghanistan Managed to Kick Occupiers Out After Severe Resistance - Taliban Spok ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan values bilateral relations with Vietnam: ..

Pakistan values bilateral relations with Vietnam: Mirza Afridi

7 minutes ago
 Lahore police launch 'Aman Caravan' to promote int ..

Lahore police launch 'Aman Caravan' to promote interfaith harmony

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.