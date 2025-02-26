Open Menu

29 Dead Due To Hail, Rain In Afghanistan: Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 12:00 AM

29 dead due to hail, rain in Afghanistan: officials

Herat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Twenty-nine people died in two provinces in Afghanistan due to hail and heavy rain, officials said Tuesday.

"Twenty-one people were killed and six others were injured" because of hail in western Farah province, said Mohammad Israel Sayar, head of the province's Disaster Management Department.

The victims are members of two families who had gone for a picnic, he said.

In southern Kandahar, the local disaster management department said in a statement that eight people -- including women and children -- were killed in several locations due to heavy rain.

"Today, four women who were busy washing clothes were swept away by floodwaters... and only one woman survived," the statement said.

It added that a child drowned in Kandahar while a roof collapsed on a family killing one woman and three children.

Among the poorest countries in the world after decades of war, Afghanistan is particularly exposed to the effects of climate change, which scientists say is spurring extreme weather.

It is ranked as the country sixth most vulnerable to climate change.

Drought, floods, land degradation and declining agricultural productivity are key threats, the UN development agency's representative in Afghanistan, Stephen Rodriques, said in 2023.

Flash floods in May last year killed hundreds and swamped swaths of agricultural land in Afghanistan, where 80 percent of people depend on farming to survive.

Recent Stories

Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but ..

Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags

10 minutes ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

10 minutes ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

10 minutes ago
 Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worl ..

Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns

28 minutes ago
 Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw mate ..

Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material

28 minutes ago
 NA committee on Food Security reviews key agricult ..

NA committee on Food Security reviews key agriculture projects

28 minutes ago
KP Health Advisor expresses sorrow over loss of li ..

KP Health Advisor expresses sorrow over loss of lives, issues directive of High ..

28 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan-Pakistan cooperation: A flourishing str ..

Uzbekistan-Pakistan cooperation: A flourishing strategic partnership

32 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police taking steps to improve public s ..

Rawalpindi Police taking steps to improve public service delivery; RPO

35 minutes ago
 UN rights chief urges moratorium, abolition of dea ..

UN rights chief urges moratorium, abolition of death penalty amid 'substantial i ..

35 minutes ago
 Meeting of standing committee on parliamentary aff ..

Meeting of standing committee on parliamentary affairs held

35 minutes ago
 'Matter of survival': Nations spar over nature fun ..

'Matter of survival': Nations spar over nature funding at UN talks

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World