UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

292,142 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed Globally, 1,600 New Deaths In Past 24 Hours - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 02:30 AM

292,142 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed Globally, 1,600 New Deaths in Past 24 Hours - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed globally has reached 292,142 according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a total of over 12,700 people have died from COVID-19.

"Four new countries/territories/areas from the African Region have reported cases of COVID-19," the WHO said in its Sunday situation report.

According to the report, 26,069 new coronavirus cases were registered globally in the past 24 hours; 1,600 people died from COVID-19 in the same period, most of them in the European Region (1,426).

Related Topics

World Died Same Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED14.3 bn of excess liquidity withdrawn by CBUAE ..

1 hour ago

Members&#039; safety, health priority, says AFC ch ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Economy temporarily closes fitness centr ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves additional AED16 billion stim ..

3 hours ago

Coronavirus tally reaches to 757 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Ajman Bank offers set of initiatives to support UA ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.