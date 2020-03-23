292,142 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed Globally, 1,600 New Deaths in Past 24 Hours - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed globally has reached 292,142 according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a total of over 12,700 people have died from COVID-19.

"Four new countries/territories/areas from the African Region have reported cases of COVID-19," the WHO said in its Sunday situation report.

According to the report, 26,069 new coronavirus cases were registered globally in the past 24 hours; 1,600 people died from COVID-19 in the same period, most of them in the European Region (1,426).