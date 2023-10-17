2nd GCC Exhibition For Training & Education: The Premier Educational Event of the Region

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 October, 2023)

The 2nd GCC Exhibition For Training & Education is set to take the educational landscape of the region by storm. Scheduled to be held at the prestigious Erth Hotel in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from the 24th to the 25th of October 2023, this event promises to be a milestone in the field of education.

Operating from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM, it will bring together leading educational institutions, government representatives, and delegates from across the region.

Hosted by Midpoint Events, this exhibition is a platform for showcasing the latest educational technologies, tools, and resources.

It also fosters networking opportunities and knowledge sharing among educational professionals. Moreover, the event will witness participation from renowned educational institutions and organizations worldwide, showcasing the best practices in education and knowledge dissemination.

This grand exhibition will feature a comprehensive showcase of cutting-edge educational technologies, products, and services, catering to the ever-evolving needs of the education sector.

It will also serve as an ideal platform for educators, students, and parents to meet, exchange ideas, and discuss the future of education in the region.

Sheikha Noora Al Khalifa, Chairperson of Mid Point Events, expressed her gratitude to His Excellency Dr.

Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education - UAE, for the Ministry’s unwavering support, marking their second consecutive participation in the exhibition. She also commended Her Excellency Sarah Bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates School Establishment, for her steadfast backing of initiatives that empower students and broaden their horizons, ultimately enriching their educational experiences.



Sheikha Noora Al Khalifa extends special thanks to H.E.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates, as well as to universities from Pakistan and Pakistan schools for their participation in this event.

Their involvement underscores the international collaboration and support for this educational initiative.

Midpoint Events would like to express heartfelt thanks to our Destination and Travel & Tourism partner, the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau, for their invaluable support in making this event possible.

We also extend our sincere appreciation to our Platinum Sponsor, UAE University, and our Gold Sponsor, Rabdan Academy, for their generous contributions towards the success of this educational milestone.

The 02nd GCC Exhibition for Training & Education offers an exceptional opportunity to stay abreast of the latest advancements in education and explore collaboration prospects among educational institutions and organizations in the region.

It serves as a unique platform to witness the current trends in the educational sector and gain a profound understanding of the educational landscape in the GCC.

We eagerly anticipate the presence of all visitors at the 02nd GCC Exhibition for Training & Education and extend a warm invitation to everyone to join us in this significant event