2nd Global Sustainable Transport Conference Delayed Due To Epidemic: FM Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:45 PM

China decided to postpone the 2nd United Nations (UN) Global Sustainable Transport Conference, considering the global outbreak of COVID-19, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :China decided to postpone the 2nd United Nations (UN) Global Sustainable Transport Conference, considering the global outbreak of COVID-19, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

The Chinese side has made the decision after consulting with the UN, and both sides have agreed to hold a new session according to the global situation of epidemic prevention and control, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a press briefing.

Geng said China has attached great importance to hosting this conference and hoped to further strengthen global connectivity partnerships, deepen regional and global economic integration, and make new contributions to the implementation of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

China is looking forward to holding the conference at an appropriate time this year after the outbreak eases, and will keep in touch with the UN on the new session, he said.

