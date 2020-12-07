UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2nd LD: Ghana Opens Polls For General Election

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 03:18 PM

2nd LD: Ghana opens polls for general election

Polls opened in all 16 regions across Ghana early Monday for eligible voters to elect new political leaders for the country

ACCRA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Polls opened in all 16 regions across Ghana early Monday for eligible voters to elect new political leaders for the country.

Polling started at 7 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) at most of the 38,622 polling stations and is expected to close at 5 p.m. local time (1700 GMT) with room for those still in the queue to cast their ballots before the official closing time.

The Ghana Electoral Commission (EC) said 17,029,981 eligible voters are expected to participate in Ghana's eighth general election since the country returned to multi-party democracy in 1992.

The presidential election has 12 contestants from 11 political parties and an independent candidate, but the race mainly runs between incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party and former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress.

Akufo-Addo is seeking re-election for his second and final four-year term to complete his agenda of "building a strong economy" while Mahama is seeking to return to power to complete his "economic transformation" agenda.

This is the third contest between Akufo-Addo and Mahama since 2012, with each defeating the other once.

In the meantime, some 914 candidates -- 126 females and 788 males -- are vying for the 275 parliamentary seats available.

Related Topics

Election Democracy Ghana Congress All From Race Election 2018 P

Recent Stories

PM vows to fight against menace of narcotics

15 minutes ago

Services trade deficits shrinks 38.18 percent in 4 ..

36 seconds ago

China's Chengdu reports 1 new domestically transmi ..

38 seconds ago

Chinese Company Says Secured About 500Mln for COVI ..

39 seconds ago

Philippines tallies 1,574 new COVID-19 cases

43 seconds ago

Argentina reports 3,278 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.