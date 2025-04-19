2nd round of indirect US-Iran nuclear talks in Rome wraps up

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The second round of indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran on Tehran’s nuclear program, held Saturday in Rome, has concluded.

“The second round of talks between Iran and the United States has just wrapped up,” Iran's official news agency IRNA said on X.

The state-run agency confirmed that a third round will take place next week, without specifying the location.