2nd Saudi Forum for 4th Industrial Revolution to kick off on Monday

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) at the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), affiliated with the World Economic Forum (WEF), will organize on Monday the work of the Second Saudi Forum for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, at the Garage headquarters in Riyadh, in the presence of an elite group of thought leaders and decision makers from various countries of the world.

The forum aims to uncover promising opportunities for innovation in the Kingdom, highlight its leadership in emerging technologies, and create frameworks that support and stimulate research, development and innovation, according to flexible policies that contribute to accelerating the investment of the results of scientific and technical activities, and strengthening the partnership of the public and private sectors around the world to make use from deep technologies.

The C4IR in the Kingdom works with relevant authorities locally and internationally to enable the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to increase productivity and achieve sustainability, and strive towards digital transformation as part of the goals of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's vision 2030.