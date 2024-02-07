3 Bodies Found In Rubble Of Collapsed Building In Spain: Fire Service
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Three bodies have been found under the rubble of a building that collapsed near Barcelona, the fire service said Wednesday after searching through the night for three missing residents.
"We have located three lifeless bodies in the collapsed building in Badalona, which are awaiting identification," the regional fire service wrote on X, formerly Twitter, almost 24 hours after the five-storey residential block collapsed in a town just north of Barcelona.
The block collapsed just after 10:30 am on Tuesday for reasons which remain unclear, with footage posted online by the fire service showing a gaping hole running from the top to the ground floor.
The fire service said they were working to manually clear 60 cubic metres of rubble from the site, with 19 teams working through the night accompanied by sniffer dogs to try and find three residents who were unaccounted for.
Local media reports said the building, which contained 20 flats, had been constructed in 1959 and had recently passed a safety check.
