UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Children Rescued, 12 Drown At Ghana Beach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 04:59 PM

3 children rescued, 12 drown at Ghana beach

The bodies of 12 children who drowned in the sea at Apam in Ghana's coastal Central Region have been retrieved, local media reported on Tuesday

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The bodies of 12 children who drowned in the sea at Apam in Ghana's coastal Central Region have been retrieved, local media reported on Tuesday. Three more children have been found alive, according to news channel Adom tv.

Authorities believe a group of at least 20 children, aged between 14 and 17, were swept away by strong waves while swimming at a beach in Apam, capital of the Gomoa West District, on Sunday evening.

With beaches closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group used a different route through a lagoon to get to the beach to avoid being noticed, the report said.

Moses Osakonor, a senior police official in Apam, said the survivors were unsure about the exact number of children at the beach, but a 14-year-old boy who was rescued told police that there were more than 20 in the water.

Related Topics

Police Water Ghana Sunday Media TV

Recent Stories

Dubai to host friendly match between UAE and Israe ..

1 minute ago

Malala will produce dramas, children series and do ..

25 minutes ago

Development schemes worth Rs 2.608b approved

1 minute ago

9 killed, 1016 injured in 990 accidents in Punjab

1 minute ago

Turkey Says Successfully Test-Fired Homegrown Hisa ..

1 minute ago

Biden sued by 12 states after climate change order ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.