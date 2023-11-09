Open Menu

3-day Autumn Festival To Be Held On Myanmar's Ngapali Beach To Boost Tourism

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2023 | 05:30 PM

3-day autumn festival to be held on Myanmar's Ngapali beach to boost tourism

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The Ngapali beach autumn festival will be held for three days in west Myanmar's Rakhine state with the aim of enhancing tourism, according to a local official.

The festival will run from Nov. 21 to Nov.

23, featuring sport competitions such as pole climbing and volleyball, entertainment shows, and traditional dance festivals, U Kyaw Zay Ya, deputy director of Thandwe township's directorate of hotels and tourism, told Xinhua on Thursday.

The first two autumn festivals took place in 2021 and 2022, and such an event became increasingly popular among visitors. Most domestic and foreign tourists visit here and enjoy the festival, leading to a rise in tourist arrivals, the official said.

U Kyaw Zay Ya said that over 2,000 foreign tourists visited Ngapali in 2022. As of October this year, the number has almost reached last year's figures.

Related Topics

Visit Myanmar October Event From

Recent Stories

Experience Unparalleled Vlogging with Infinix ZERO ..

Experience Unparalleled Vlogging with Infinix ZERO 30 4G – Now available to pr ..

30 minutes ago
 Iqbal is ideological compass, lodestar: Masood Kha ..

Iqbal is ideological compass, lodestar: Masood Khan

4 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand win toss, ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand win toss, opt to field first against Sri ..

4 hours ago
 Nation observes birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal ..

Nation observes birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal today

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM, Azerbaijan’s President discuss bil ..

Caretaker PM, Azerbaijan’s President discuss bilateral ties

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ ..

Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ to commemorate 146th birth ann ..

18 hours ago
 DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

18 hours ago
 'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record ..

'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record, UN weather agency

18 hours ago
 Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

18 hours ago

More Stories From World