YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The Ngapali beach autumn festival will be held for three days in west Myanmar's Rakhine state with the aim of enhancing tourism, according to a local official.

The festival will run from Nov. 21 to Nov.

23, featuring sport competitions such as pole climbing and volleyball, entertainment shows, and traditional dance festivals, U Kyaw Zay Ya, deputy director of Thandwe township's directorate of hotels and tourism, told Xinhua on Thursday.

The first two autumn festivals took place in 2021 and 2022, and such an event became increasingly popular among visitors. Most domestic and foreign tourists visit here and enjoy the festival, leading to a rise in tourist arrivals, the official said.

U Kyaw Zay Ya said that over 2,000 foreign tourists visited Ngapali in 2022. As of October this year, the number has almost reached last year's figures.