3 Dead, 16 Wounded In Russian Strikes On Kharkiv: Ukrainian Regional Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Russian strikes on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv killed three people and wounded 16 others, regional Governor Oleg Synegubov said early Friday morning.

"As of now, it is known about three (are) dead and 16 injured," he said in a post on Telegram, noting an emergency medic was among the wounded and an ambulance was damaged.

"The enemy again used a double strike tactic, while medics, rescuers and law enforcement officers were already working on the spot."

"All strikes are exclusively at civilian infrastructure," he added.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, is located just across the border from Russia's Belgorod and regularly comes under attack from Russian missiles.

Russian strikes that hit a hardware superstore in Kharkiv last weekend killed 16 people.

US officials announced on Thursday that President Joe Biden had lifted restrictions on Ukraine using weapons supplied by the United States against targets on Russian territory, but only to defend the under-fire Kharkiv region.

