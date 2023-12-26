Open Menu

3 Dead, 4 Injured After Highway Collapse In North China

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Three people were killed and four others injured after a section of a highway collapsed in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said Tuesday.

Four vehicles plunged following the road collapse in the city of Ulanqab at around 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to the regional public security department.

Probe into the cause of the accident is underway.

