HOHHOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) 3 dead, 4 injured after highway collapse in north China

Three people were killed and four others injured after a section of a highway collapsed in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said Tuesday.

Four vehicles plunged following the road collapse in the city of Ulanqab at around 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to the regional public security department.

Probe into the cause of the accident is underway.