3 Dead, 4 Injured After Highway Collapse In North China
Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2023 | 12:30 PM
HOHHOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) 3 dead, 4 injured after highway collapse in north China
Three people were killed and four others injured after a section of a highway collapsed in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said Tuesday.
Four vehicles plunged following the road collapse in the city of Ulanqab at around 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to the regional public security department.
Probe into the cause of the accident is underway.