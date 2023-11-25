TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Three people have confirmed dead after a collapse of scaffolding on a construction site in Anze County, north China's Shanxi Province on Friday night, local authorities said Saturday.

The accident occured at around 10:00 p.m. on Friday. The scaffolding collapse resulted in the burying of seven individuals by reinforced concrete. Rescue efforts are continuing.