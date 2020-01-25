UrduPoint.com
3 Dead In Guatemala Red Bull Aerobatics Crash: Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 10:08 PM

3 dead in Guatemala Red Bull aerobatics crash: official

Three people died in Guatemala when their Red Bull team aerobatic plane crashed during practice a day before a show Saturday, officials and organizers said

Guatemala City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Three people died in Guatemala when their Red Bull team aerobatic plane crashed during practice a day before a show Saturday, officials and organizers said.

"We regret the tragic accident that occurred in Iztapa," on the central American country's Pacific coast, Guatemala's civil aviation director, Francis Argueta, said on Twitter.

The accident involved "the professional pilot of the Chambliss team sponsored by Red Bull," who was executing aerobatic maneuvers ahead of an exhibition, Argueta said.

Although authorities have not identified the victims, local media reported that they were three Americans, including the pilot and two women struck on the ground.

The Aeroclub of Guatemala, also on Twitter, announced the crash "with much sorrow and pain.""On the afternoon (Friday) an accident occurred that aggrieves our community," it said.

Because of the accident, organizers suspended Saturday's show.

